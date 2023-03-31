Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,914 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.