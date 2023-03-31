Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 622 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

