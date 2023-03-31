Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 684 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,253,000 after acquiring an additional 543,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.