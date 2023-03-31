Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 72,864 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,864 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 279,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.