Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

ES opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

