Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

