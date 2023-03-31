Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

DK opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

