Diversified Trust Co Purchases 15,768 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 671,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $160,921,000 after buying an additional 174,584 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

