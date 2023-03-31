Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

