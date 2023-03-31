DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $384,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE:DD opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

