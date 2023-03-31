Element Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

