Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerald were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Emerald by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 28.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Stock Up 0.8 %

EEX opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.