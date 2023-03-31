Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $388,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 352.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after buying an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ENI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,140,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in ENI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 668,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on E. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:E opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

