Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 11.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

