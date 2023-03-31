Etienne Montagut Sells 14,528 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,178,656.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Etienne Montagut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 237.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

