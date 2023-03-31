Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $369,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.