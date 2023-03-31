Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 588 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

