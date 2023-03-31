Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

