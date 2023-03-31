Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.