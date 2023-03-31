Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

