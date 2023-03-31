Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 298.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Invesco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 352,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Invesco by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 19,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Invesco by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 82,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.