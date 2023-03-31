Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 68.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 400.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 147,149 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Further Reading

