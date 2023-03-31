Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NICE by 37.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Stock Performance

About NICE

NICE opened at $224.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.