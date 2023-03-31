Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 715,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,059,000 after buying an additional 163,275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

