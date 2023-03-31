Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $536.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.86 and its 200-day moving average is $465.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $538.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.08.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

