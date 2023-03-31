Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Shares of HOUS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

