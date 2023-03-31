Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $416.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.43 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

