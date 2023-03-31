Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Price Performance

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

