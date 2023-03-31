Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

