Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 136 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

