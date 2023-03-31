Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 535 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $58,391,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

