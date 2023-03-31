Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 461,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CTRA opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

