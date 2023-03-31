Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

