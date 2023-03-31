Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.