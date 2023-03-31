Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

XOM opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

