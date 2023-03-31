Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

