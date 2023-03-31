FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

