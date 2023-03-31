Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

FIS stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

