First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,063,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 29,069,781 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

