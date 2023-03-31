First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

HYLS opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

