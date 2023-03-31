First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $408,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $82.57 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

