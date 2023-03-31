First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 258,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

