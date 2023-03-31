First United Bank & Trust Sells 245 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $399.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

