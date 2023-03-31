First United Bank & Trust Sells 245 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $399.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
