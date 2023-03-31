FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after buying an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after buying an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE FE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

