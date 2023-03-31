Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.