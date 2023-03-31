Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $409,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 548,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 161,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

