Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $439,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $319.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.