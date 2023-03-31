Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

IT stock opened at $319.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

