Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) CEO Buys $249,728.00 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

