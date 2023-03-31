Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.